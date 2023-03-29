The Run to the Sun festival is set to make a return to Newquay after a decade-long break.

For years it was one of the biggest events in Cornwall - attracting Volkswagen and custom car enthusiasts from across the country.

The original festival, which started as a classic car rally, ran in Newquay between 1988 and 2013.

Organisers have now convinced Cornwall Council to give the festival a licence at a meeting held on 29 March.

The event used to be based at Trevelgue Holiday Park, but will now be held at a site in St Mawgan at the end of May.

Organiser Andreas Christopheros says: "We can't just do exactly what we used to do. We don't have the same infrastructure with the same sites.

"So we have to break it down and concentrate on the elements which which we knew were loved and liked more say.

"So breaking down the brand, building back up from from its roots, focussing on what we did in the late eighties, early nineties.

"We have limited the modern cars and promoted what we call preferred vehicles.

"So we're talking custom cars hot rods classics pre 1980 and I call VW is that the cars we're promoting are building the event around.

"If you don't have one of those cars you can still come. That's absolutely fine. But we are trying to promote those cars whilst limiting some of the modern cars."

Organiser Andreas Christopheros is ready for the festival to return

Many businesses in town have missed the event in recent years.

Shop owner Daniel Pettit said: "Great atmosphere I think it just got so big that the police couldn't cope with it.

"The numbers, sheer numbers coming into town. So in past years, it used to be an absolute fantastic weekend.

"It's worth millions to the town, to Cornwall, basically."