A woman in her 80s who died at her home in a small Somerset village has been named locally.

Police were called to a reports of a burglary at a house in Broomfield near Bridgwater on the evening of 29 March.

When the officers arrived, they found a woman seriously injured. She died at the scene.

The victim has now been named locally as a woman in her 80s, Bez Purdy.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder at 8.40pm on 29 March.

After being assessed by a mental health professional, he was deemed unfit to be interviewed by police.

In an update given on 29 March, Chief Inspector Justin French from Avon and Somerset Police said: "After being assessed by a mental health professional, the man was not deemed fit for interview or to be detained in custody.

"He has now been detained under the Mental Health Act."

The incident has now been referred to police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the actions taken following a missing person report made earlier in the day.