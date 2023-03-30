Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing man who was last seen in Gloucester.

Aaron, 33, was reported missing to Gloucestershire Constabulary last night at around 8pm after he was last seen the previous day at around 8.30pm leaving an address on Arthur Street in the city.

Officers appealing for the public's help in locating him say he is thought to have links with Hempstead, Matson and Gloucester Docks but that they don't know how Aaron is travelling.

He is described as being white, 5ft 9ins tall, with mousy brown hair and of a slim build.

Aaron also has a tattoo on his neck and tattoos of names on his hands. He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit.

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 404 of 29 March.