Firefighters are tackling a large fire which has broken out at a derelict building in Sidmouth.

The blaze started at the former offices in Knowle. When crews arrived on scene early on 30 March, they found the building was 'well alight'.

There was a large presence, with eight fire appliances at the scene. People in the area are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke.

Pictures show the severe damaged caused to the building by the fire.

Firefighters say a third of the building is involved in the fire.

A pump is being used to extract water from the Quay to supply crews at the incident.

The hose runs from the Quay, up Station Road to The Knowle and road closures will be in place for several hours.

Crews at the scene are liaising with experts as protected bats are known to be in the area.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "At this time crews are at work tackling a fire within a disused building that consists of several linked buildings where approximately 1/3 of the building is involved in fire.

"We ask at this time for all residents to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the local area, we expect the local water supply to be disrupted."