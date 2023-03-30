Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment police raid a shop

Eight shops on Barton Street in Gloucester have been placed under closure orders following drug raids by Gloucestershire police.

Six shops were targeted simultaneously by around 70 officers on Wednesday 29 March.

Police seized £3,000 worth of Class A drugs and £2,500 worth of Class B drugs, along with £15,000 worth of illegal tobacco.

Two people have been arrested.

Among the items discovered were bags of cannabis hidden among a box of crisps, as well as a quantity of cocaine that had been stored in the glove compartment of a vehicle.

The searches were a result of concerns raised by the community around the issue of drug dealing happening in places along the street.

Closure orders have now been put in place on all of the shops which were raided, along with two further properties.

The operation was instigated by the regional Police and Crime Commissioners and involves five police forces across the region, as well as the South West Regional and Organised Crime Unit.

Inspector Marcus Forbes-George said: “The warrants today are in response to concerns that had been raised by the community around drug dealing in Barton Street.

"Fake shops had been set up by dealers in order to cover for their vile trade in illegal drugs."

"We would like to thank local residents for their patience during the disruption this morning.

"We hope this will give them some respite from the dealers who have been blighting their community."

If you have information on drug crime you can report it here.