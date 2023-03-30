Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News West Country Political Correspondent David Wood's report

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has launched his party's local election campaign in Swindon - with a promise to ease the cost of living crisis.

As the government announced its plans to cut emissions, Sir Keir Starmer promised to freeze council tax and raise money by taxing big oil companies today (30 March).

The Labour leader visited Swindon alongside his deputy Angela Rayner and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and addressed a crowd of Labour activists, councillors and candidates.

“Across the country, everywhere I go, here in Swindon, communities have ambition. They want change", he told the crowd.

"They just don’t have a government that matches their ambition. And they’re not going to get it from this prime minister, Mr One Percent."

The leader has set his sights on gaining Swindon Borough Council in the May election. He told activists at the rally today to spread the party's message of 'hope'.

The Conservatives have held the council since 2004.

Watch Sir Keir Starmer speak to ITV News West Country

But speaking to ITV News West Country, the leader of the opposition declared he would not give up his fight to take the council off the Tory's hands.

He said: "Swindon's always a tough fight but it's a really important fight for us because I want to show that the Labour party has changed from a party that lost the general election so badly in 2019.

"Under each election that we've fought since I've been leader, we've made steady progress towards a Labour victory in the next general election."

Sir Robert Buckland, the Conservative MP for South Swindon, said the Tories would not be complacent in their own fight to keep Swindon residents voting for them.

"We've just got to work hard to make a positive case about the investment happening in towns like Swindon", he said.

In response to Labour's pledge to freeze council tax for a year, the Conservatives argued that there are Labour councils across the country that have put up council tax this year.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “Labour town halls charge higher council tax, and a Labour-run Whitehall would do the same.

“When Labour were last in government they doubled council tax and their stealth tax on your home would hike up taxes.

“Only the Conservatives are taking action now to provide immediate relief to families.”

The Liberal Democrats described Labour's pledge to freeze council tax as a 'sticking plaster' which would not truly support people struggling.

Wera Hobhouse, the MP for Bath, said the Lib Dems are the party that would deliver the best results at a local level for the people of Swindon.

"We are perfect local champions", she said. "We always demonstrate that we deliver local democracy very well. Therefore I'm very hopeful."