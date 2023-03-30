A 32-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates charged with firearms and explosives offences.

Reed Wischhusen, of Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall, of the Major Crime Investigation Team at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The charges are the result of an investigation which followed an incident at an address on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, on 28 November last year in which a man was shot by armed officers.

“We’d like to thank the local community for all the support they’ve given us during our investigation.

“There is no known risk to the public but should anyone have any concerns then I’d encourage them to contact their neighbourhood team via 101.”