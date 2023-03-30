A man accidentally purchased 60 pairs of reading glasses - after misreading the number he was buying online.

The picture of Tom Arnold, from Perranporth in Cornwall was shared by thousands on social media after his son Chris posted about the blunder.

Chris said "When the package arrived, my dad was complaining about the amount of packaging being used for one pack of reading glasses, then he opened it up and it was full to the brim - 60 pairs."

"He thought he was buying 12 pairs (some for him and my mum as they both need them and often lose them) but it looks like he clicked no 12 packs of 5."

Chris says he and his father have found the experience "hilarious" as it has been discussed on radio in America and in a Dutch newspaper.

Tom has managed to get a refund but he is keeping a few packs in case they go missing.