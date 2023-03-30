Man and three teenagers arrested in Bristol after spate of motorcycle thefts

Motorcycles were recovered from a property on Old Bread Street Credit: Google maps

A man and three teenage boys have been arrested as part of an investigation into motorbike thefts in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police received a call from a member of the public alerting them to 'suspicious behaviour' on the evening of Tuesday 28 March.

A 22-year-old and three boys aged 15, 16 and 17 were arrested at a property off Old Bread Street shortly after.

Motorbikes and bicycles, believed to be stolen, were recovered from the property. Police also seized a number of weapons and imitation firearms.

All four of those arrested remain in police custody and are being questioned by officers.

Detective Inspector Stuart Toms said: “We’re grateful for the member of the public who called us after seeing a number of individuals, all with their faces covered, pushing a motorbike into a block of flats.

“We acted quickly on this information and as a result have recovered a number of vehicles and bikes we believe to be stolen."

Avon and Somerset Police has issued the following tips for keeping motorbikes safe from thieves:

  • Lock your motorbike to something immovable like railings, lamp posts or a bike post. Keep chains as tight to the machine as possible and try to ensure they are off the ground.

  • Park your motorbike where it can be seen, not tucked away in the corner of a dark car park.

  • Always lock your motorbike at home. Use a cover over your motorbike if it is outside. If you can, keep your motorbike in an alarmed secure garage.

  • Use a proprietary part marking system like Datatag or Alpha Dot to deter professional thieves and help trace your scooter if it is stolen.

  • The use of approved anti-theft devices such as Sold Secure or Thatcham may help reduce your insurance premium.

The force added: "If you see anyone acting suspiciously around a motorbike or bicycle call us straight away. It’s 999 if a crime is in progress, otherwise ring 101."