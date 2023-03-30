A man and three teenage boys have been arrested as part of an investigation into motorbike thefts in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police received a call from a member of the public alerting them to 'suspicious behaviour' on the evening of Tuesday 28 March.

A 22-year-old and three boys aged 15, 16 and 17 were arrested at a property off Old Bread Street shortly after.

Motorbikes and bicycles, believed to be stolen, were recovered from the property. Police also seized a number of weapons and imitation firearms.

All four of those arrested remain in police custody and are being questioned by officers.

Detective Inspector Stuart Toms said: “We’re grateful for the member of the public who called us after seeing a number of individuals, all with their faces covered, pushing a motorbike into a block of flats.

“We acted quickly on this information and as a result have recovered a number of vehicles and bikes we believe to be stolen."

Avon and Somerset Police has issued the following tips for keeping motorbikes safe from thieves:

Lock your motorbike to something immovable like railings, lamp posts or a bike post. Keep chains as tight to the machine as possible and try to ensure they are off the ground.

Park your motorbike where it can be seen, not tucked away in the corner of a dark car park.

Always lock your motorbike at home. Use a cover over your motorbike if it is outside. If you can, keep your motorbike in an alarmed secure garage.

Use a proprietary part marking system like Datatag or Alpha Dot to deter professional thieves and help trace your scooter if it is stolen.

The use of approved anti-theft devices such as Sold Secure or Thatcham may help reduce your insurance premium.

The force added: "If you see anyone acting suspiciously around a motorbike or bicycle call us straight away. It’s 999 if a crime is in progress, otherwise ring 101."