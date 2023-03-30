Staff members were left with head injuries after they were attacked by three masked men in Newquay.

Devon and Cornwall police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at Treloggan Trade Park. It happened at around 8.45am on Tuesday (28th March).

Two staff members sustained head injuries and another sustained an arm injury. All three required hospital treatment.

The first suspect wore a blue puffa jacket, a hooded top over a baseball cap, black trousers and black shoes.

The second suspect was of thick-set build and wore a black shiny coat and black trousers.

The third suspect wore a black puffa coat with the hood up, white gloves, black trousers with a pocket on the side and black shoes.

They left the scene in a black Golf.

Enquiries are ongoing.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 0141 of 28 March.