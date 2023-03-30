The Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard has announced he will be taking a “few weeks” off politics as he undergoes cancer treatment.

He has revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer earlier this year.

In a statement he says the diagnosis was "a bit of a shock".

The Labour MP says he is under doctor’s orders to take it easy afterwards and will be taking a step back for a short period.

He said: “The cancer diagnosis was a bit of a shock but thanks to our brilliant NHS I am being well looked after.

"I will be taking a few weeks to recover but hope to be back at work shortly."

He is also urging people to get checked.

He said: "Skin cancer cases are on the rise in the UK and so if you find a bump or lump, please go and get it checked out.

"I went to get a bump checked which was OK but while I was at my GP they found one of concern that turned out to be cancer.

"The earlier the diagnosis the more effective the treatment."

He also spoke about being "gutted" about missing Plymouth Argyle's match against Bolton Wanderers at Wembley this weekend.

He said: "Parliament is on Easter recess so my attendance in Westminster won’t be affected but my treatment does mean I will miss Argyle playing at Wembley this weekend that I am gutted about."

He says people with any issues will still be able to get in touch.

He said: "My brilliant team will continue to help people while I am taking a step back for a short while and so if you live in Plymouth Sutton and Devonport please do continue to contact my office if you need help or support.”