A road worker has been left with serious injuries after he was punched in the head in Royal Wootton Bassett.

The incident took place on Wednesday 28 March at around 7.20pm.

Officers were called to the roadworks on the junction of Station Road and the High Street following reports of a road worker being assaulted.

It is understood that a man got out of a vehicle and became verbally aggressive towards the road worker after being told he wasn’t allowed to drive through the road closure.

Another road worker then intervened and the man got back into his car and drove through the road closure, before pulling up on the side of the road.

A second vehicle arrived and pulled up, with men from both vehicles getting out of their cars.

The road worker was then punched in the head, and left with serious facial injuries.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm. He has since been released on bail.

Inspector Louis McCoy said: “This was a nasty and unjustifiable attack on a person trying to do their job within our community."

“There is no place in society for violent acts such as this and we will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”

Wiltshire police are appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident to please contact them on 101 quoting reference 54230033155.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…