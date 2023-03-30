Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

A book vending machine has been installed at Exeter St Davids train station in Devon.

The installation is a partnership between Penguin Books, Exeter UNESCO City of Literature and Great Western Railway.

The vending machine sits in the entrance of the station allowing passengers to purchase a wide range of books, including contemporary and classic titles.

Titles will change on a regular basis, featuring new releases and old favourites. As well as mark key moments throughout the year, such as LGBTQ+ History Month, Black History Month and COP28.

One person who stopped by the machine remarked: " We read a lot and it's a good idea if you're going on a train journey to be able to get a book just before you go. Educate the masses, that's what we've got to do."

Another added: "I think it's really cool, it's nice to see different things in vending machines."

Anna Cohn Orchard said she wanted to promote Exeter's interesting and often hidden literacy history

The vending machine is inspired by the founder of Penguin Books.

In 1934, a man called Sir Allen Lane was waiting at the train station and could not find anything to read. He was meeting famed author Agatha Christie who lived in Torquay.

His boredom and dilemma inspired him to set up Penguin Books, so that no commuters would ever face the same problem as him.

Anna Cohn Orchard, executive director of Exeter UNESCO City of Literature, knew of this history and approached the publisher in 2021 with the idea.

She said: “When I took on my current role, I knew I wanted to promote Exeter and Devon’s interesting, and often hidden, literary history to a much wider audience."

"This incredible invention, made possible by Penguin’s enthusiastic support and the work of a local vending machine company, will not only make reading more accessible to everyone who steps foot onto St Davids - but it will shine a light on how Devon has inspired so many great figures in the literary world.”

Zainab Juma, from Penguin Books, said the machine is what Sir Allen Lane "would have wanted to see as he set off on his journey."