Three people have been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Kennedy Way in Yate.

It happened shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (29 March).

Pictures from the scene of the collision show a large emergency response with police and ambulance crews in attendance.

The road was closed while police officers carried out enquiries at the scene.