Three arrested after pedestrian hit by car in Yate

Emergency services at the scene of the crash last night Credit: ITV News

Three people have been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Kennedy Way in Yate.

It happened shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (29 March).

Cancer survivor living in 'rat infested' council flat fears for her health
Timothy Schofield told his brother about sexual acts with teen, court told

Pictures from the scene of the collision show a large emergency response with police and ambulance crews in attendance.

The road was closed while police officers carried out enquiries at the scene.