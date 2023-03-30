One person has been taken to hospital and two others injured after a car crashed into the outdoor area of a pub in Truro.

Photos taken at the scene show a green Peugeot that has knocked over metal railings outside the Wig and Pen pub on Castle Street.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to Frances Street, Truro, at about 3.45pm on Thursday 30 March following reports of a car had collided with a building. "Two people have sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

"One person has been taken to Treliske Hospital; their injuries are currently unknown."

Staff at the pub said they were unable to comment.

Police are at the scene Credit: BPM Media

Road closures remain in place while police investigate and traffic is moving slowly in the area following the crash.

Traffic monitoring system Inrix reports: "Castle Street One Way Street closed, slow traffic due to accident, a car colliding into The Wig and Pen pub involved from Union Street to The Wig and Pen pub. Affecting traffic into Truro."