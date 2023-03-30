Three injured after car crashes into Wig and Pen pub in Truro
One person has been taken to hospital and two others injured after a car crashed into the outdoor area of a pub in Truro.
Photos taken at the scene show a green Peugeot that has knocked over metal railings outside the Wig and Pen pub on Castle Street.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to Frances Street, Truro, at about 3.45pm on Thursday 30 March following reports of a car had collided with a building. "Two people have sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
"One person has been taken to Treliske Hospital; their injuries are currently unknown."
Staff at the pub said they were unable to comment.
Road closures remain in place while police investigate and traffic is moving slowly in the area following the crash.
Traffic monitoring system Inrix reports: "Castle Street One Way Street closed, slow traffic due to accident, a car colliding into The Wig and Pen pub involved from Union Street to The Wig and Pen pub. Affecting traffic into Truro."