Three pubs in Bristol on the same street have been forced to closed their doors at the same time after being hit by spiralling costs.

The Tap and Barrel on Dean Lane and The Albert Lounge on West Street have both confirmed their immediate closure on social media.

A sign has also appeared outside the Black Cat, on the same street, which has confirmed its closure.

The London Inn, which is a two-minute walk away on Canon Street, has told its customers it will close, making this four pubs that will be ceasing to trade in the same area.

The decision for the closures, shared by the Tap and Barrel, is due to mounting pressures caused by the cost of living, including energy price hikes and rising supplier costs.

All four pubs - known for their live music nights and affordable pints - are located within a 500-metre radius of each other and are believed to be under the same ownership.

The Albert Lounge is one of the four pubs closing in Bedminster. Credit: BPM MEDIA

Posting a statement on Facebook, The Albert Lounge said: "It is with regret, we inform you, that as of today 29th March 2023, the Albert lounge has ceased trading."

"The decision has been taken predominantly due to increased price rises with energy rates and all of our suppliers."

"On behalf of the Albert team management, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued loyalty for the past seven years.

"Without your support, our success would not have been possible, however under the current business climate, we have been left with no option but to close down."

"Thank you once again for the loyal and continuous support you have shown us over the years we have been trading. We will miss you all, and feel truly devastated that it has come to this."

The constant rise in cost of living meant The Tap & Barrel had to close its doors. Credit: BPM MEDIA

The Tap and Barrel also made an announcement. "As you may of heard The Tap and Barrel has unfortunately had to close due to constant rise in cost of living," it wrote on Facebook.

"We regret this very much but would like to thank all customers who walked through our doors for their custom and a huge thanks to staff for your hard work."

Another statement from Bristol entertainer Brad 'Foz' Foskett, who was due to play the Black Cat this Sunday, read: "It is with a very heavy heart I have to say that due to very unfortunate circumstances Sunday’s gig at The Black Cat Pub is cancelled."

"I’m sure that most would have heard by now why, another four amazing bars have become victim to the high cost of living and without any financial help.