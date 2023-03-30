A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a car in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police have arrested three people after they were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Kennedy Way in Yate on 29 March at around 5.40pm.

A woman in her 40s was pronounced dead by emergency services who arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time, and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody."

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Ford driving in the area.

If you saw the incident, the events leading up to it, or have any phone, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage, please call 101 and quote reference 5223073278.