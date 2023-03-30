From lottery tickets and death certificates to letters to the Tooth Fairy- these are just some of the items that have been discovered left in library books in Bristol.

Bristol Central Library is putting the collection on display as part of a new exhibition.

The bits and pieces include letters to the Tooth Fairy, a wooden heart, shopping lists, cards from games and swimming badges.

Staff at the library know exactly where to take the quirky items once they are found as librarian Jess Rotas has been collecting them for years.

The hand-drawn cartoons, postcards, and much more are currently on show until the end of May, giving a small insight into the lives of people in years gone by.