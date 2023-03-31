A family of artists in Devon have created a stunning Peter Rabbit made out of pebbles and shells.

Ieva and Dzintars along with their children, 14-year-old Emanuels and 12-year-old Elizabete have been creating pebble art on Devon's beaches since the first lockdown.

The most recent piece is a celebration of Easter, Ieva said: "We as a family love the film and it's a classic part of English literature but also rabbits are a sign of new life.

"We are Christians and for us, Easter is about the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

Peter Rabbit took around 5 hours to make on the beach Credit: Beach4Art

It took the family around 5 hours to locate and place all the pebbles and shells needed to complete the artwork but the planning for a piece like this starts long before they get to the beach.

Ivea told ITV News West Country: "It's all about priorities, we don't spend our weekends in the pub we spend them on the beach.

"We want to bring joy and put a smile on people's faces. It's therapy of art."