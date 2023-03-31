There have been a spate of car thefts and overnight burglaries in Barnstaple.

Devon and Cornwall Police believe the incidents took place from Wednesday 29 March, into the early hours of Thursday 30 March in the Gorwell and Pilton areas of the Devon town.

The force has released an image of a man they wish to identify following the incidents.

In a statement, the force said: "Police would like to speak to the man pictured because they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

"Investigative officers are also asking for residents of Barnstaple notably anyone who lives in the areas of Yeo Vale Road, Carlyle Avenue, Grenville Avenue, Lethaby Road, Frankmarsh Road, Beaufort Walk and Martin Road, to check their Dash Cams, CCTV and camera doorbell footage for any footage that could aid officers with their enquiries.

"If you have any information that case assist police, or can help us identify the man in the picture, please contact 101 quoting case ref 50230072998."