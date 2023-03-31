A dog was rescued from a house fire in Cornwall which was caused by it jumping up onto the kitchen hob and switching it on, the fire service says.

Firefighters think the dog turned on the hob at the house on Carharthen View in Tresillian while its owner was out.

Crews rescued the pet after neighbours heard the smoke alarm sounding.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: "We are urging everyone to make sure they have a working smoke alarm in their home and to turn their cooker off at the switch when they go out, especially if you have pets.

"Please consider isolating your cooker when leaving your property or at night to avoid any accidents with pets happening and never leave any items on your cooker hob!"

