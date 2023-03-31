The family of a ‘caring’ and ‘loved’ grandmother have paid tribute to her after she was killed at her home in a quiet Somerset village.

Beryl Purdy, 86, died on the evening of 29 March at her home in Broomfield.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the house after reports of a burglary. After her death, a murder investigation was launched.

In a tribute to Beryl, known as Bez, the family said: “As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny.

Police at the scene in Broomfield earlier this week Credit: ITV News West Country

“Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years.

“We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person."

The family is being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident. He has since been sectioned and transferred to a secure mental health unit while enquiries continue.