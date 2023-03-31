Hundreds of homes are without power in Devon and Cornwall as Storm Mathis hits the South West.

Strong winds this morning (31 March) have cause disruption across the region, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain and wind for large swathes of the South West.

According to the National Grid, more than 200 homes in Devon and Cornwall have been affected by power cuts.

Engineers are working to bring back power for those households left without electricity.

The Isles of Scilly recorded a wind speed of 65mph while Plymouth saw gusts of 62mph.

St Mawes Passenger Ferry is not operating between St Mawes and Falmouth due to the poor weather conditions.

The Met office has issued several yellow warnings today (31 March) Credit: Met Office

Pictures from Tuckingmill, Camborne in Cornwall show a tree which was uprooted in the storm overnight.

The road has since been cleared.

Meteorologists have warned of further disruption to travel, with some journeys taking longer than usual.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

More updates to follow...