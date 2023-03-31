Hundreds of pounds worth of roses were stolen from a florist in Cheltenham the day before Valentine's Day.

Gloucestershire Police say the man told staff he had paid via bank transfer and used fake confirmation details before grabbing the flowers, worth £465.

The employee raised concerns about the payment but the man walked out of the shop and did not return.

The theft took place at 4.30pm on Monday 13 February.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Despite a number of enquiries, investigating officers are yet to identify the man and are now asking for information from the public."

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about what happened is being asked to complete the case report form quoting incident 185 of 15 Feburary.