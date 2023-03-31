A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in St Austell.

Officers found Bernadette Rosario unresponsive with facial injuries at an address in the village of Penwithick just before 7pm on Tuesday 28 March.

The 61-year-old was declared dead at the scene by emergency service workers.

Bernadette Rosario, from St Austell, was declared dead at the scene Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

A 36-year-old man from Truro, but of no fixed address, has been charged with murder this evening (31 March).

Michael Rowe has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Truro Magistrates Court tomorrow.