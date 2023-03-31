Police are investigating after a man was hit by a pole in an attempted robbery in Bristol.

Two unknown men threatened a man in his 50s in the Callington Road underpass at around 7:30am-7:45am on 18 March.

One of the men struck the victim with a black pole, forcing him to the floor, police say.

The men unsuccessfully tried to take the victim's e-scooter before running off.

He later required hospital treatment for a fractured arm but has since been discharged.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

The offenders are both described as white males in their mid to late teens.

The offender with the weapon was wearing a black tracksuit and a black top, and the other wore a tight grey tracksuit and a black top.

Witnesses or anyone with footage that could assist police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 5223063380.