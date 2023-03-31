Max Woosey will end his three-year charity campout by sleeping in a brand-new bed given to him by a local furnisher.

The 'boy in the tent' will finally come in from the cold after raising £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his garden since the start of lockdown.

The new bed was gifted to him by Barnstaple furnishers Barrow Clark.

The family-owned business felt moved by Max’s efforts and wanted to make sure that his first night back in his bedroom was as comfortable as it could be.

Director of the company, Rob Barrow, said: “Over the years we have supported the incredible North Devon Hospice whenever we can. We know that the hospice is reliant on local support, however big or small.

Max's final camp out wil take place on 1 April Credit: Barrow Clarke

He added: "As a local family we have also been following Max’s adventures on the news and you cannot help but be inspired and applaud this young man.

"We felt that Max has been ‘paying it forward’ for some time now and it was time that he receives his own reward.

"So, we reached out and we are delighted to be able to bless Max with his own brand new, super comfy storage bed.”

Max said: “It was really cool to pick out my own brand-new bed. I’ve slept for over 1,000 nights on a camping mat, so it might take me a while to get used to a proper bed again, but I am looking forward to it.

"Thanks so much to Barrow Clark for thinking of me. I loved going round the showroom to try out all the beds and mattresses to find the right one. I know that my first night back in my bedroom will be a comfy one.”

Max’s final campout will take the form of an all-day festival on 1 April at Broomhill Sculpture Garden, which is just a few miles from his house.