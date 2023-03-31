Play Brightcove video

Watch Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speak to ITV News West Country

The leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer says he would be committed to reviewing gun control laws following the Keyham tragedy, if he became prime minister.

In an interview with ITV News West Country, he said a review was the 'least that was owed' to the victims of the mass shooting in Plymouth - which saw five people shot and killed by a gunman in August 2021.

There have been growing calls for stricter gun laws following the inquest into the deaths of Lee Martyn, his 3-year-old daughter Sophie, Maxine Davison, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington.

They were killed by a licensed gunman with a history of violence in Plymouth in August 2021.

Keyham victims Lee and Sophie Martyn (top right), Kate Shepherd (top left), Maxine Davison (bottom right) and Stephen Washington

The Labour leader said he has "always felt stronger controls and safeguards were needed" around gun control and supported the recommendations that followed the inquest into the killings.

"I remember what it felt like when that tragic incident happened and through one of our MPs, Luke Pollard, I could sense how distressed the community was", he said.

"I always felt that stronger controls and safeguards were needed. I think the vetting is needed. A check of people's social media.

"I do think there needs to be a review. I think things have moved on and the way of obtaining guns is different now and so I would commit to that review of gun laws - it's the least that we owe to the individual victims, their families and the whole community.

On 24 March, the shadow defence minister Luke Pollard urged ministers to update the law to ensure only “appropriate” weapon owners are able to get a gun certificate.

The Keyham tragedy happened in Mr Pollard's Plymouth Sutton and Devonport constituency.

There is, however, a general consensus across the political parties in support of a reform of gun laws and a review of the vetting process involved.

Liberal Democrat and Conservative MPs have joined with Labour in Westminster to call for tougher controls and have agreed that 'more should be done'.

The government says the law surrounding gun laws is under review and it will give more details in the coming months.

A government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Maxine Davison, Lee and Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington.

“The government keeps the firearms licensing system under constant review to safeguard against abuse and preserve public safety.

"We are now carefully considering the findings of the Coroner’s report, and will respond shortly.”