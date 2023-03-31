The family of a woman who was killed when she was hit by a car in Yate has paid tribute to a "devoted" mother.

Rebecca Ashmead, 49, known to many as Beccy and Bex, was remembered as the "beloved lollipop lady" known to many in the community.

The mum-of-four died after the crash in Kennedy Way, in Yate, at around 5.40pm on Wednesday 29 March.

Becky's children have paid tribute to their mum following her death Credit: Family Handout/ Avon and Somerset Police

'The best big sister you could ask for'

Her family has issued a statement, which reads: “Beccy was a devoted mum to her four children and the best big sister you could ask for.

“She was the matriarch of an incredibly close family, and we loved nothing more than being together.

“Bex’s unstoppable energy meant she was always busy helping people and being at the centre of fun.

'She was passionate about road safety'

“Bex was the beloved lollipop lady at her daughter’s school, a job which she loved as she could make sure children were safe. She was passionate about road safety.

Rebecca was a 'much-loved lollipop lady' who was passionate about road safety, her family has said. Credit: South Gloucestershire Council

“Our family is devastated and in shock. We appreciate the kind words of support, and the outpouring of love for Bex we have received but ask that our privacy is respected as we grieve.”

Beccy had been a school crossing patrol officer at Saint Paul’s Catholic Primary School since April 2018.

Maxine Sewell, Headteacher at the school, Maxine Sewell, said: “The school community is shocked and saddened to hear of this tragic incident.

"Rebecca was very well liked and respected by staff and pupils alike and will be greatly missed.

"She touched the hearts of so many with her enthusiasm and zest for life. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

One person, a man in his 30s, has been released on police bail while two others have been released without charge.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Ford driving in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…