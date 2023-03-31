Police are investigating after a van was destroyed when it was deliberately set on fire in Bristol.

The incident happened in Brixham Road in Bedminster between the hours of 4.30am and 5.20am on 18 February.

Pictures released by police show the significant damage caused to the white Renault Master.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "House-to-house enquiries have been carried out in the area as well as a review of available video footage.

"If you have information which could assist us, including any doorbell or dashcam footage, please call 101 or contact us on online and use the reference number 5223040498."

