A woman was left needing stitches after she was attacked by another woman outside a church in Weymouth town centre.

The victim sustained a cut to her forehead during the assault which happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday 25 March 2023, outside St Mary’s Church in St Mary Street.

Dorset Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The offender is described as white, around five feet five inches tall and of a petite build with long blonde hair.

She was wearing a cream-coloured crop top and was with another woman with brown hair.

Police Constable Jody Durkin-Jones, of Weymouth police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this assault and I would like to hear from any witnesses who have not already spoken to police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on a mobile phone or dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230046218.