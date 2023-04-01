Plymouth Argyle fans are getting ready to march to Wembley for the EFL Trophy final on Sunday 2 April.

The Green Army fans are filling 26 coaches that will be leaving Home Park in the early hours of Sunday ready for Plymouth Argyle's first ever cup final.

The Pilgrims are aware of the threat of facing high-flying Bolton in this cup game, but their legion of fans who are heading up to the capital for the grand day out are still optimistic.

Argyle supporters group, the Senior Greens, will be taking three coach-loads of fans to the big game. At their meeting this week at Home Park, Sunday couldn't come soon enough.

Mike Arthur Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Mike Arthur told ITV News he has been a fan for 72 years, since attending his first game. He's thrilled to be one of the estimated 38,000 Argyle fans at Wembley this weekend.

"When I was a lad, we used to get crowds like that here at Home Park, standing and all the rest of it. But to have so many there, what, 38,000. I must admit I am looking forward to it," he said.

Ken Beale Credit: ITV News Westcountry

Senior Greens' Ken Beale is predicting a win on Sunday. He said he puts a bet on every season on Argyle being champions but is off to the bookies to see what odds he'll get on them being the double.

Greens fan, Jo Benwell, said she has been to both of Argyle's other appearances at Wembley.

She said: "It's extra special this time because there's not the pressure of promotion. I've done the two other Wembley trips... the first one it is like it was yesterday."

Jo Benwell Credit: ITV News Westcountry

And for one of Plymouth Argyle's former ballboys, Mike Perry, the trip to Wembley will be a dream come true.

He said: "Back in the 1950s I was a ballboy and I've waited since then to see Argyle in a cup final and I think it's absolutely brilliant.

"It's great for the city and it's a good advert, you know, what more can you ask for? 38,000 plus going up there? You can't ask for better. It shows the support that's there."