A man has been charged after a teenager was stabbed in Swindon.

A 17-year-old boy required hospital treatment after he was stabbed in the Stubsmead area of the town on 22 March.

Officers are also investigating another incident the following day, on 23 March, in which someone was shot near Sackville Close.

Paul Newman from Sackville Close in the town has been charged with committing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following both incidents.

The 45-year-old is in police custody and is due to appear before Swindon Remand Court today (1 April).