Glastonbury Festival: Long-term future at Worthy Farm secured

The long-term future of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm has been secured after planning permission has been granted.

Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd. (GFEL) has had permission to hold the festival at the North Somerset site on a temporary basis since 2010 which is due to expire in 2024.

Mendip District Council advised GFEL that a further extension to the temporary permission back in 2021 may not be granted.

It gave the advice because it was "contrary to best planning practice" as laid out by central Government.

But in the council’s final meeting before being abolished, its planning board voted to approve the plans for permanent permission on Wednesday evening (March 29).

Festival-goers at Glastonbury Credit: PA

What do the plans allow?

The hosting of the Glastonbury Festival on a permanent basis once a year

The hosting of the annual Pilton Party

Camping events which can take place during festival fallow years

Agricultural use of the site outside of the festival period

The permission also allows the "permanent regularisation" of the Pyramid Stage.

It also allows the allocation of land to accommodate the temporary festival workforce.

The festival will still have to comply with the terms of its official licence, which sets limits on noise levels, crowd capacity and other matters.

A spokesman for Planning Sphere (representing GFEL) said: "The grant of planning permission will provide certainty and secure the future of the largest and most iconic music and performing arts festival in Europe."

The board approved the application by a margin of 11 votes to none, with one abstention.