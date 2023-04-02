A man had to be airlifted to hospital after fracturing and dislocating his ankle during a fall on the Somerset coast.

The Weston-super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team was called before 7:30am on Saturday 1 April following reports of a man falling.

According to the crew, he had "taken a tumble at the base of Jacobs Ladder" on the toll road in Kewstoke.

A spokesperson for the rescue service said: "On arrival on scene we quickly assessed his injuries and it turned out to be a fractured ankle with a dislocation to boot.

The man suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle after falling. Credit: Weston-super-Mare Coastguard Rescue Team

"Given the difficult location, we made the decision the only way out was via our coastguard helicopter from St Athan.

"Once they arrived, we were assisted by Avon Fire and Rescue Service, South West Ambulance Service and some guys from HART to caterpillar the chap, via stretcher to the helicopter for onward travel to Southmead hospital to have his injuries dressed.

"We wish the chap a speedy recovery."

The team is advising anyone who spots someone on trouble along the coast should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.