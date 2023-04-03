A trio of adorable baby wolverines has been spotted outside for the first time at Bristol's Wild Place Project.

The kits - a boy and two girls - were born just a month ago at the park on Blackhorse Hill and spent the first few weeks in their nest.

Now, their mother Alice has been introducing them to the great outdoors - and some visitors have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the kits.

They are her second litter and follow the birth of female Eunice in 2022, who recently turned one.

The babies have been allowed outside for the first time Credit: Wild Place Project

The family of five, which includes father Novo, live in the Bear Wood exhibit, alongside European brown bears, wolves, and a family of lynx.

Joe Norman, senior animal keeper at Wild Place Project, said: “They were born around a month ago, however mum has kept them hidden inside the nest box where she has been feeding them and keeping them warm until they were strong enough to come outside.

“Alice is a great mum – she’s very attentive and allows them to roam away from her, to help them grow in independence. Novo is a pretty hands-off dad, he just lets Alice get on with it, which is normal for the species."

Wolverines are the largest of the weasel family and can eat prey almost double their size.

Along with the other animal residents in Bear Wood, they were once native in UK woodlands before deforestation and hunting wiped out population numbers.

The Bear Wood exhibit at Wild Place Project teaches people how human behaviours can impact the survival of native species, by transporting visitors back to 1000 BC.

While wolverine, bears, lynx and wolves no longer exist in UK woodlands, many native species currently call them home, including bats, mice, hedgehogs, birds and newts.