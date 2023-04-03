Police searching for a missing man from Gloucestershire say they have found a body.

55-year-old Frank, from Wotton-under-Edge, was reported missing yesterday (Sunday 2 April).

He was last seen leaving an address in Mount Pleasant between 7am and 8am, and Gloucestershire Police went on to issue a missing person's appeal.

Officers have today (3 April) confirmed that a body was found in connection with the search.

Police say Frank's next of kin and the Coroners' Office have been informed.

The circumstances of the death are not being treated as suspicious.