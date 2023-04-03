Play Brightcove video

Watch firefighters at the scene of the car fire

A wedding photographer captured the moment a car parked outside a luxury hotel in Cornwall caught fire.

The car was outside the Fowey Hall hotel on the morning of 2 April when it burst into flames.

Photographer Tom Last was shooting a wedding at the luxury hotel when he saw the incident unfold and captured it on camera.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire Service said the cause of the fire was accidental and nobody was injured.

The service says they were called to reports that a fire had taken hold of one small car, however after arriving, firefighters realised it had spread to the cars parked either side of the vehicle.

Crews from Fowey, St Austell and Bodmin all attended the scene, with a total of three fire engines involved in putting out the flames.

The fires were eventually extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and two horsereel jets.