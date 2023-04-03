Concerns are growing for a 55-year-old man who is missing from his home in Wotton-under-Edge.

Frank was last seen leaving an address in Mount Pleasant between 7am and 8am on 2 April.

The 55-year-old's disappearance has been described by his family as 'out of character'.

Frank was last seen wearing beige/green walking trousers, a navy jacket, black T-shirt and workman style boots. He also has a tattoo of flowers on his left arm.

It's believed he may have headed to the Stitchcombe area.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 255 of 2 April. Anyone with him at the time of calling is asked to ring 999.