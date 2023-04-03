A Wiltshire man who left his partner with two black eyes after he subjected her to repeated assaults over an eight-month period has been jailed.

In April last year, Gregory Ford, 46, formerly of James Close, punched his victim to the face, head and ribs causing bruising.

In November, he kicked her to the back, grabbed her by her coat causing it to rip, and then grabbed her by the hair before throwing her to the floor where he kicked her repeatedly to the head.

On 14 December, Ford slapped his victim to the face, causing her to fall to the floor, before throwing her belongings out of the address as she managed to escape to a refuge. She then contacted police.

Local crime investigator Chris Brinicombe said: “Ford initially denied he had assaulted his partner in interview – until he was shown photographs that she had taken on her phone following each incident of abuse. He broke down in interview and pleaded guilty in court.

“Ford’s victim sustained multiple injuries at the hands of her partner.

"This is completely disgraceful and shocking behaviour that simply will not be tolerated. I’d like to praise the victim for having the foresight to take photographs of her injuries to help strengthen her case against Ford – a picture paints a thousand words and in this case it really helped make it impossible for Ford to escape punishment.

“Whilst I do not underestimate the long lasting effects Ford’s behaviour will have on his victim, I have nothing but admiration for her for having the courage and bravery to report her ordeal to police.

"This is the first step in ensuring justice could be served and I hope this prison sentence is reassuring to both her and the community that we will do all we can to ensure perpetrators are put before the courts.”

Ford pleaded guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage and was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on March 23.