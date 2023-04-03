A man was stabbed in the chest during an altercation in the street in a Cornish village.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 1.15am on Saturday 1 April to Farrow Fordh.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found to have a puncture wound to his chest and he was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or changing.

Officers have been making enquiries in the area over the weekend, with investigations continuing today.

Anyone who was in the area at time and may have relevant dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, and anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting 50230074520.

