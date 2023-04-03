A man in his 20s is in hospital after he was hit by a car in Swindon last night (2 April).

The incident happened between 8.45pm and 9pm, while the man was walking outside the Moonrakers pub on Beechcroft Road.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses and said the car involved is believed to have been an orange Seat, which left the scene in the direction of Kingsdown.

They added that the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance to be assessed.

CCTV enquiries were conducted at the scene and police are urging anyone with dashcam footage which may assist their enquiries to get in touch.