Police are searching for a woman who they believe was a victim of upskirting in Bristol city centre.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police received reports from members of the public that a woman was approached by a man near Bristol Coach Station on Cannon Street at around 2pm on 3 February.

The man reportedly lifted up the victim's skirt and looked underneath it before walking off once she had turned around.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5223028529.