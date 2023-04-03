Festival-goers who paid a deposit to secure a ticket for Glastonbury this summer have until Friday to pay the remaining balance.

Organisers have issued a warning to remind people their payment of £285 plus the £5 booking fee needs to be transferred by end of play on Friday 7 April.

The window for payment opened on 1 April, and any ticket for which the balance is not paid will be refunded and cancelled.

The refund will automatically be credited to the card used to book the ticket, but a £25 admin fee will be retained.

Cancelled tickets will be put back on general release in the ticket resale later this month.

This means that those who had hoped to get a ticket but have so far missed out will have another chance to get their hands on some.

When the festival tickets went on sale in November they sold out within an hour, which was slower than usual because of technical issues.

The final headliners were confirmed last month with Emily Eavis revealing Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses will be performing at Worthy Farm.

You can find the full terms and conditions of the balance payment on the Glastonbury 2023 website.