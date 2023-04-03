A woman in her 20s was left needing hospital treatment after she was punched outside a club in Weston-super-Mare.

The victim was attacked on Richmond Street at around 4am on 19 February.

Avon and Somerset Police officers released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following the assault.

He is described as black, in his 40s, of average build and at least 6ft tall. He has short dark hair and is seen wearing a cream jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and dark glasses.

Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 5223040214.