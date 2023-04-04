A 12-year-old boy has suffered serious facial injuries in a 'violent and sustained' attack in Wiltshire.

The boy was walking in an alleyway near Oasis Academy Longmeadow in Trowbridge at around 12:30pm on February 26 when he was assaulted.

Wiltshire Police say four male suspects met the victim and assaulted him before stealing his personal items.

The force is appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage following the robbery.

It is believed that others may have witnessed the attack, and the force is asking them to come forward to help with enquiries.

One other boy and a girl were said to be present and two other girls are believed to have chased after the suspect.

Those with information are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 54230021236.