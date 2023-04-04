The Bristol-based comedy The Outlaws will return for a third season, the BBC has confirmed.

The show set and filmed in Bristol, follows seven strangers from different walks of life who are forced together to complete a community payback sentence.

The cast includes Hollywood star Christoper Walken as well as actors Gamba Cole, Rhianne Barreto and Eleanor Tomlinson.

The first two seasons, released in October 2021 and June 2022, were filmed back to back but co-creator Stephen Merchant says he has always wanted to release more episodes.

Speaking in an interview with the Radio Times, Stephen said he "was quite excited" about the next series.

He said:"We started talking about series 3 and we found there was so much meat still on the bone and still so much to do with the characters.

"I'm actually quite excited by the idea of doing a series 3. Partly because of that writers room so you can keep yourself stimulated by different voices.

"And also, because there's so many characters, you can just keep going".

It has not yet been confirmed when the new series of The Outlaws will be airing on screens.