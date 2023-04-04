Play Brightcove video

Watch moment an e-skateboard bursts into flames

The batteries in e-scooters and e-bikes can 'fail catastrophically' and explode, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service has warned.

Most are powered by lithium-ion batteries which can be charged at home, but on occasion these can catch fire if left unattended.

An e-skateboard was even caught on CCTV bursting into flames and the fire service posted the video on Twitter, in a bid to warn owners how "unpredictable" these batteries can be.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service also urged owners to read the following advice:

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when charging and always unplug chargers after the vehicle has finished charging.

Ensure you have working smoke alarms. If you charge or store your e-bike or e-scooter in a garage or kitchen ensure you install detection, we recommend heat alarms rather smoke detectors for these areas.

Charge batteries whilst you are awake and alert so if a fire should occur you can respond quickly. Don’t leave batteries to charge while you are asleep or away from the home.

Always use the manufacturer approved charger for the product, and if you spot any signs of wear and tear or damage buy an official replacement charger for your product from a reputable seller.

Do not cover chargers or battery packs when charging as this could lead to overheating or even a fire.

Do not charge batteries or store your e-bike or e-scooter near combustible or flammable materials.

Do not overcharge your battery – check the manufacturer’s instructions for charge times.

Do not overload socket outlets or use inappropriate extension leads (use un-coiled extensions and ensure the lead is suitably rated for what you are plugging in to it).

In the event of an e-bike, e-scooter or lithium-ion battery fire – do not attempt to extinguish the fire. Get out, stay out, call 999.

The fire service added that people should only buy e-bikes, e-scooters, chargers and batteries from reputable retailers.

People should avoid storing or charging e-bikes and e-scooters on escape routes or in communal areas of a multi occupied building, and they should be kept in a cool place, but not in excessively hot or cold areas.

Batteries can be damaged by dropping them or crashing e-bikes or e-scooters. Where the battery is damaged, it can overheat and catch fire without warning.

Damaged or old batteries should not be disposed of in household waste or normal recycling.