Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service warns of 'exploding' batteries in e-scooters and e-bikes

The batteries in e-scooters and e-bikes can 'fail catastrophically' and explode, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service has warned.

Most are powered by lithium-ion batteries which can be charged at home, but on occasion these can catch fire if left unattended.

An e-skateboard was even caught on CCTV bursting into flames and the fire service posted the video on Twitter, in a bid to warn owners how "unpredictable" these batteries can be.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service also urged owners to read the following advice:

  • Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when charging and always unplug chargers after the vehicle has finished charging.

  • Ensure you have working smoke alarms. If you charge or store your e-bike or e-scooter in a garage or kitchen ensure you install detection, we recommend heat alarms rather smoke detectors for these areas.

  • Charge batteries whilst you are awake and alert so if a fire should occur you can respond quickly. Don’t leave batteries to charge while you are asleep or away from the home.

  • Always use the manufacturer approved charger for the product, and if you spot any signs of wear and tear or damage buy an official replacement charger for your product from a reputable seller.

  • Do not cover chargers or battery packs when charging as this could lead to overheating or even a fire.

  • Do not charge batteries or store your e-bike or e-scooter near combustible or flammable materials.

  • Do not overcharge your battery – check the manufacturer’s instructions for charge times.

  • Do not overload socket outlets or use inappropriate extension leads (use un-coiled extensions and ensure the lead is suitably rated for what you are plugging in to it).

  • In the event of an e-bike, e-scooter or lithium-ion battery fire – do not attempt to extinguish the fire. Get out, stay out, call 999.

The fire service added that people should only buy e-bikes, e-scooters, chargers and batteries from reputable retailers.

People should avoid storing or charging e-bikes and e-scooters on escape routes or in communal areas of a multi occupied building, and they should be kept in a cool place, but not in excessively hot or cold areas.

Batteries can be damaged by dropping them or crashing e-bikes or e-scooters. Where the battery is damaged, it can overheat and catch fire without warning.

Damaged or old batteries should not be disposed of in household waste or normal recycling.