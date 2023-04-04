A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Police were called to Southgate Street at around 2:30pm on Tuesday 4 April.

A 31-year-old man from Gloucester was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody for questioning.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.

A man in his 30s sustained a suspected stab wound to his shoulder and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where he remains.

A knife was also recovered at the scene.

The A4301 Southgate Street remains closed in both directions between Parliament Street and Spa Road and a police cordon is in place at the scene.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 252 of 4 April.