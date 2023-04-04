A man has been left with a broken jaw after he was punched in the face in a kebab shop in Bristol.

The assault happened on 24 February between 8 and 9pm on Wells Road by the Gilda Parade shops.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is now recovering at home.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible.

The offender is described as being in his 30s, of slim build, with short, light brown hair and a beard. He is around 5ft 5ins tall and was wearing a striped top.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting log reference 5223045565.